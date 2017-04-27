REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Thursday

Apr 27, 2017

325 McKinley Avenue
Latrobe, PA 15650 Map

Taste the Good Life is April 27 at DiSalvo’s Station in Latrobe! Their bi-annual charity event will benefit the YMCA of Greensburg, PA .

Find out more about the Greensburg YMCA, click here.

The Taste the Good Life event brings together the best in food, wine, desserts and cigars for an extraordinary experience! Joey DiSalvo started the event in 1994 and it’s grown to a bi-annual gala with the best food, wine, spirits, desserts, cigars along with entertainment, raffles and silent and live auctions.

Tickets include Open Bar, Food Stations Extraordinaire, Live Entertainment, and Cigars hand selected by Joseph DiSalvo USA. Get your tickets here.

NewsRadio 1020 KDKA’s John McIntire will broadcast live during the gala.
