Taste the Good Life
Thursday
Apr 27, 2017
DiSalvo's Station Restaurant
325 McKinley Avenue
Latrobe, PA 15650 Map
Official Box OfficeFind Tickets Official
Secondary Box OfficeFind Tickets Official
More Info
Taste the Good Life is April 27 at DiSalvo’s Station in Latrobe! Their bi-annual charity event will benefit the YMCA of Greensburg, PA .
Find out more about the Greensburg YMCA, click here.
The Taste the Good Life event brings together the best in food, wine, desserts and cigars for an extraordinary experience! Joey DiSalvo started the event in 1994 and it’s grown to a bi-annual gala with the best food, wine, spirits, desserts, cigars along with entertainment, raffles and silent and live auctions.
Tickets include Open Bar, Food Stations Extraordinaire, Live Entertainment, and Cigars hand selected by Joseph DiSalvo USA. Get your tickets here.
NewsRadio 1020 KDKA’s John McIntire will broadcast live during the gala.
Find out more about the Greensburg YMCA, click here.
The Taste the Good Life event brings together the best in food, wine, desserts and cigars for an extraordinary experience! Joey DiSalvo started the event in 1994 and it’s grown to a bi-annual gala with the best food, wine, spirits, desserts, cigars along with entertainment, raffles and silent and live auctions.
Tickets include Open Bar, Food Stations Extraordinaire, Live Entertainment, and Cigars hand selected by Joseph DiSalvo USA. Get your tickets here.
NewsRadio 1020 KDKA’s John McIntire will broadcast live during the gala.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business