93.7 the Fan Meadows Takeover
Saturday
Nov 25, 2017 – 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
The Meadows Racetrack & Casino
210 Racetrack Rd.
Washington, PA 15301 Map
More Info
93.7 the Fan is taking over The Meadows! join us Saturday, November 25th at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino.
Betting with the Stars vs. sister stations Y108 & 100.7 Star
Listen to The Fan for your chance to join Chris Mueller on Saturday, November 25 at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino.
Cheer Chris on for one lap around the racetrack.
Play…
- one game of bowling
- 10 hands of Blackjack
- $10 Bankroll to bet on one Meadows Race
Grand Prize winner receives…
- 1 overnight stay at Hyatt Place Pittsburgh South/Meadows Racetrack & Casino
- Dinner for 2 up to $150 at Bistecca Steak House inside The Meadows
-$100 free slot play at The Meadows
We’ll be broadcasting live from 9am to 7pm.
Learn to wager on racing during a special overview by Meadows Racing Team Members at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm
Enjoy a Chili Cook Off featuring Executive Chef Lonnie Stephenson, Food & Beverage Director Cory Scheppmann, and the North Strabane Fire Department.
Plus, you can help Toys for Tots while you’re having fun. Bring an unwrapped toy and receive a $5 racing voucher.
MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO WIN
Learn to wager on racing during a special overview by Meadows Racing Team Members at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm
Enjoy a Chili Cook Off featuring Executive Chef Lonnie Stephenson, Food & Beverage Director Cory Scheppmann, and the North Strabane Fire Department.
Plus, you can help Toys for Tots while you’re having fun. Bring an unwrapped toy and receive a $5 racing voucher.
Betting with the Stars vs. sister stations Y108 & 100.7 Star
Listen to The Fan for your chance to join Chris Mueller on Saturday, November 25 at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino.
Cheer Chris on for one lap around the racetrack.
Play…
- one game of bowling
- 10 hands of Blackjack
- $10 Bankroll to bet on one Meadows Race
Grand Prize winner receives…
- 1 overnight stay at Hyatt Place Pittsburgh South/Meadows Racetrack & Casino
- Dinner for 2 up to $150 at Bistecca Steak House inside The Meadows
-$100 free slot play at The Meadows
We’ll be broadcasting live from 9am to 7pm.
Learn to wager on racing during a special overview by Meadows Racing Team Members at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm
Enjoy a Chili Cook Off featuring Executive Chef Lonnie Stephenson, Food & Beverage Director Cory Scheppmann, and the North Strabane Fire Department.
Plus, you can help Toys for Tots while you’re having fun. Bring an unwrapped toy and receive a $5 racing voucher.
MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO WIN
Learn to wager on racing during a special overview by Meadows Racing Team Members at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm
Enjoy a Chili Cook Off featuring Executive Chef Lonnie Stephenson, Food & Beverage Director Cory Scheppmann, and the North Strabane Fire Department.
Plus, you can help Toys for Tots while you’re having fun. Bring an unwrapped toy and receive a $5 racing voucher.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business